LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rose Mary Romero says she has lived at her residence in the northeast valley for more than 30 years. However, she says in the last seven years she has noted cars speeding by her property, some even crashing into her home.

Rose Mary Romero says speeding traffic on this nearby street has sent eight vehicles hurtling into her front yard (KLAS)

“This is the eighth time,” Romero explains. “Most of the cars that come don’t have insurance and they take off.”

Romero spoke exclusively to 8 News Now, saying that the hit-and-run incidents have caused her homeowner’s insurance to skyrocket.

“It’s ridiculous,” she says.

Fearful that someone will be badly hurt or killed, Romero and her other neighbors created a petition. That petition was given to Tick Segerblom, Clark County commissioner for Romero’s district.

She never heard back.

A barrier in Rose Mary Romero’s front yard is shown shattered, its remains scattered across the front lawn. She says it’s “ridiculous.” (KLAS)

“I think we need bumps and maybe put a crosswalk for the kids — when the kids are crossing to go to the park,” Romero says.

Romero’s Neighbor, Lester Coon is confined to a wheelchair and says he can’t even sit out on his front porch without the worry that he may get run over.

“Something needs to be done before someone gets killed out here and I feel like I am trapped in my own home,” Coon said.

Rose Mary Romero recalls a time when a car rammed into her garage shattering her front windows. (KLAS)

In addition to speed bumps, residents in the area say the block of Marion Drive is in desperate need of better lighting, and another crosswalk with blinking lights. Romero is afraid the improvements may come too late.

“They almost hit a kid the other day, and they’re not going to be happy until they kill one of these kids.”