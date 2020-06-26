Hepatitis A outbreak is over, health district says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An outbreak of hepatitis A that made headlines a year ago is over, health officials said Friday.

A June 19, 2019, report brought attention to the problem, when the Southern Nevada Health District reported 37 cases. Over the next months, the cases would grow to a total of 107 hepatitis A cases related to the outbreak.

SNHD reports that one person died and 94 people were hospitalized.

Health officials were able to trace the outbreak to a case reported in 2016. In August, the investigation examined food handling at a convenience store in Las Vegas as a possible point of exposure for some people.

But the primary risk is associated with people who use drugs, and person-to-person transmission that became a health issue in 30 states. Homeless people and prison populations are also at greater risk.

“Hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable disease,” an SNHD news release reports. “More than 7,000 hepatitis A vaccinations were administered by the Health District and providers in the community to adults age 18 and older. The Health District’s vaccination efforts focused on high-risk individuals, including people living in homeless encampments and shelters and people being treated for substance use disorder.”

Archived information on the outbreak and response is available on the Health District website at www.snhd.info/hep-a-control.