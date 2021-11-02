Henry Ruggs III suspected of DUI in deadly crash, witness video shows tragic scene

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The roads are back open this evening following a fatal crash involving Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs III.

Police say the crash was caused by Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III and that he will be charged with DUI resulting in death and reckless driving.

It took investigators more than 12 hours to examine the scene and remove the victim from one of the cars after it caught fire.

We now know that the victim was a 23-year-old female.

“We need to get them help”, a witness watching in shock said.

Metro police confirm Ruggs was driving fast with a female passenger in his Chevrolet Corvette in the middle lane of South Rainbow and Spring Valley. Police say he then veered off into the right lane where a Rav 4 was. Rugg’s corvette hit the Rav 4 from behind.

After the Rav 4 was hit, it stopped and caught on fire. When first responders got on the scene they found the driver of the Rav 4 dead.

“I peeped out my door. I heard people yelling don’t move him, get away from there,” Aimee Rego, a witness said.

Rego lives in the area and provided 8NewsNow with the video of the Rav 4 catching fire.

“I wanted to go out there and pray for the person. I feel like that was the least I could do, like pray for them. Pray for their soul. I wanted to do that so bad, but I kind of froze when I saw the car was on fire,” she added.

Metro police say Tuggs stayed on the scene after the crash and showed signs of impairment.

“This guy had enough money to hire a limo service, a tour bus, or anybody instead of driving while drinking and now this other family got to bury their loved ones, and it’s not right,” Latrice Wahnon, resident said.

The scene of the crash is about 10 minutes away from where Ruggs lives.

Ruggs was released from the hospital and taken to Clark County Detention Center.