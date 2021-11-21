Henry Ruggs III ordered back to court after missing alcohol test

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs III is set to appear in court on Monday, after missing an alcohol test while on house arrest.

Ruggs is required to test four times a day after prosecutors say his Corvette rear-ended Tina Tintor’s car on Rainbow Boulevard near Spring Valley Parkway causing it to catch fire, killing her and her dog.

Ruggs will have to physically appear in court on Monday, Nov. 22.

Missing the test violates one of the terms of Ruggs’ release on bail and could land him back in jail.

Ruggs faces charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death in connection with a deadly crash on Nov. 2.