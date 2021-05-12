Henderson’s Water Street Plaza hosting VGK watch party to celebrate grand opening tonight

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson’s Water Street Plaza will celebrate its grand opening with a free Golden Knights watch party tonight for residents.

Gates will open to the public at 5 p.m., with a grand opening rally set at 5:45 p.m. before puck drop at 6 p.m.

The 125,000-square-foot plaza will be filled with interactive games, artist demonstrations and souvenir swag giveaways.

The special kick-off rally will be led by Henderson Mayor Debra March along with assistance from the Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights.

After the rally, fans can cheer on the playoff-bound Knights as they close out the 2020-21 regular season against divisional rivals the San Jose Sharks.

Located in the heart of Henderson, the Water Street Plaza is the latest addition to Henderson’s ongoing downtown revitalization efforts.

The plaza –which includes include a 400-seating amphitheater, a 42-foot-wide digital screen, a playground, and fog misters — will be the home to festivals, concerts, sports viewing parties and other community-oriented programming.

This event is free to attend. No pre-registration is necessary. Food and beverage are available for purchase on-site. No coolers or outside alcohol allowed. Guests are required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing for the health and well-being of others.