LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson’s Water Street District continues to grow and change, with some of its latest additions slated for 2023 putting it more on the map for all of Southern Nevada.

“It’s what’s happening now,” Brion Norris, who lives in Henderson, said of the downtown district.

Henderson’s Water Street District continues to grow, with hotel, high rise and multi-story residential building. (KLAS)

It looked like Water Street was the place to be on Friday night, with packed parking lots and bustling business signs the area is growing.

As a Henderson resident of 23 years, it’s something Norris told 8 News Now he’s thrilled to see.

“Food, people, shopping, gambling, safety,” Norris said of the area. “It’s gratifying because I like to spend my money locally.”

Atwell Suites, a 57,000-square-foot hotel connected to Pass Casino broke ground this week, while The Watermark, a mixed-use building under construction across the street will bring retail and office space, along with 130 new apartments to the area.

“Just seeing the amount of people coming to the area,” Jordan Camacho, owner of Sticks Tavern on Water Street said. “Has grown quite a bit.”

Comacho opened Sticks two years ago, and told 8 News Now Lifeguard Arena, which was built in 2020, has already brought him more customers, so he can’t wait for these other additions.

“There will be more people holding to the street,” he predicted. “They’ll be here, they’ll come, they’ll stay here, they’ll just spend more time right here.”

Meanwhile, Norris said he’s eager to soak in everything his up-and-coming neighborhood has to offer.

“You’re seeing the revival of renaissance of Water Street,” Norris concluded.

Another 22-story high-rise project, ‘The Waterfalls,’ is planned for Water Street and Lake Mead Parkway. That property is set to break ground sometime in the middle of 2023.