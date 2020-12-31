Henderson’s Reunion Trails Park damaged in overnight fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Damage from an overnight fire at Reunion Trails Park could exceed $100,000, according to social media posts from Henderson police and the city’s Sports and Recreation Department.
“We are devastated to see such disregard for a space our families enjoy and love,” a tweet by the Henderson Sports and Recreation Department said, showing scorched playground surfaces, along with damage to playground structures.
Shade fabric was also destroyed.
And police asked for help from anyone with information:
“Our Parks Department estimates the cost to be at least $100,000. Neighbors deserve better. If you have any information, call the Henderson Police Department.”