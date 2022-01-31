PHOTOS: Henderson’s new Dollar Loan Center nearing completion, hiring fair coming up

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson’s new state-of-the-art sports arena is almost complete. The Dollar Loan Center is the home of the Henderson Silver Knights and the indoor football leagues Vegas Knight Hawks.

Hardhats are no longer required inside the arena anymore now that it’s 95% complete. Opening day is about a month away. It’s scheduled for March 3.









Photos of the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson. (KLAS-TV)

The arena has 6,000 seats which are about one-third of the number of seats at the T-Mobile Arena. It will be a smaller, more intimate setting but will have a castle at one end which is similar to the T-Mobile and the suites will be called chambers.

Aside from AHL hockey and indoor football, it’ll be a venue for concerts, comedy shows, and other sporting events.

Recently, crews installed interior and exterior signage, poured concrete, and added landscaping.

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation says the facility is another sign of the growth in the southeast valley.

“You look at what Lifeguard Arena did for downtown Henderson, Water Street, for the existing businesses and then everyone rushed to new development, new restaurants,” said Kelly Green, executive director of Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

JOB FAIR ON FEB. 12

The arena recently held a job fair and will hold another one on Feb. 12. They need as many as 150 people on game days for security, guest services, ticket office sales, concession, and retail. The job fair will be at the LifeGuard Arena at 222 S. Water Street, Henderson, NV 89015.