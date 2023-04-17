LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson libraries are working to boost children’s education and inspire a love of reading through its “500 Books Before Middle School” reading challenge.

The program debuted at the end of February. The goal is for a child, from 6 to 11 years old, to read 500 books before entering middle school. If a student reads two books a week that ends up being the equivalent of 104 books a year. Kids get a prize of a dog chain and charm when each milestone of 50 books is read. Completing the challenge gets the student a voucher for a free book at the Friends of Henderson Library book sale.

Henderson libraries encourage children to take part in 500 Books Before Middle School. (KLAS)

Kari Jensen, a senior youth services specialist at the Paseo Verde branch, said the mission is to get kids reading. It’s also a way to help boost grades and test scores. Clark County School District ranked second-worst in the nation two years ago.

Finn Homles (left) has already read 210 books. His mother Erin, and sister Vera Holmes accompany him to the Paseo Verde Library. (KLAS)

Similar to the summer reading program, parents and kids track progress online or through the Beanstack app. Finn Holmes, 7, has already read 210 books. His mother, Erin, said he is on track to finish the challenge later this year. You can get more information at this link.