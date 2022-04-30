LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— As temperatures warm up in the valley, one woman is making sure infants and children are comfortable in the water, with life-saving skills to prevent drowning.

Most parents think swim lessons are the only way to teach your child how to be a confident swimmer and stay above the water. But infant swimming rescourse also known as “ISR” is a crucial program that teaches infants and young children how to handle themselves in the water by breathing excersises and instant reflexes like rolling onto their backs.

Intructor Jessica Tuck says she startes teaching infants as young as 6 months old..

“I have known people who have lost kiddos to drownings,” says Tuck. “Amazing wonderful parents who love their kiddos and are attentive parents and it still happens, it happens to good parents all the time my boys did ISR before I became an instructor and I absolutely fell in love with the program.”

Safety doesn’t just stop at the lessons, Tuck says parents have to also be very careful and always make sure there are locked gates surrounding a pool, and if they’re having a gathering make sure there is always a designated person to keep an eye on the children around the water.