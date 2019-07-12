Henderson woman gets 10 years in case surrounding fentanyl death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Henderson woman was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in federal prison after she admitted to selling fentanyl that resulted in an overdose death in 2017.

Tianna Christina Cordova, 35, pleaded guilty in November 2018, to one count of distribution of fentanyl. She was charged in a superseding indictment in August 2018. In addition to the prison term, District Judge Richard F. Boulware II sentenced Cordova to 15 years of supervised release.

According to federal prosecutors, Cordova was selling oxycodone and amphetamine (Adderall), and the substance she provided to 25-year-old Christiana Kuerner was laced with fentanyl.

Kuerner died after ingesting the substance.

Cordova’s case is the first of its kind in southern Nevada because an accused drug dealer was federally charged in connection with a fentanyl death.

“This case serves as a deadly reminder of the dangers of Fentanyl,” said U.S. Attorney Trutanich. “In our continued effort to combat the opioid crisis in Nevada, the U.S. Attorney’s Office remains fully committed to the investigation and prosecution of fentanyl distributors.”

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin.