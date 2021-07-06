Henderson woman faces attempted murder charge after couple jump on car hood to stop her

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 57-year-old Henderson woman is charged with attempted murder after a February confrontation in a Henderson Walmart parking lot, where two people jumped on the hood of a car to prevent it from leaving the scene of a crash.

Patricia McDow is accused of running over Haleigh Godin, according to a Henderson Police Department warrant document. Godin was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a collision with McDow in the parking lot of the Walmart near Sunset Road and U.S. Highway 95.

McDow’s beige Buick Enclave collided with a car driven by Justin Hadsell, according to police documents. Witnesses told police Hadsell had the right of way.

Accounts of what happened varied as Hadsell and witnesses talked to police, but officers obtained video of the scene from a man who stopped after the crash. That video has been filed as evidence in the case.

Hadsell got out of his vehicle to talk to McDow, who told him she “did not have any paperwork for her vehicle” and was trying to leave, the warrant document says.

“Justin walked back to his vehicle to get his phone to call 911 and Haleigh stood in front of the vehicle,” the warrand document says. “As Justin walked toward the Buick he noticed Haleigh jump on the hood of the vehicle as the driver tried to drive away.”

Then Hadsell also jumped on the hood to keep her from leaving. “Justin stated that the driver of the vehicle then backed up and accelerated toard Haleigh, who was still in front of the vehicle,” the document says.

Godin was run over and McDow left the scene. Police said Hadsell appeared to be in shock when they arrived.

Godin was transported to St. Rose Siena Hospital for treatment of lacerations to her fingers and thumb, her left thigh and her lower right back. No broken bones were found, police said.

McDow was first apologetic, but that changed when Hadsell and Godin tried to prevent her from leaving.

Police said she used her Buick as a weapon, even when she could have gotten away from the situation by going around them.

McDow eluded arrest until officers found her on July 2.

She is currently in custody in the Clark County Detention Center, and she is scheduled to appear in court on July 15.