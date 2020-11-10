Henderson woman dies 5 days after motorcycle crash on I-15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Henderson woman died Friday, five days after a motorcycle crash north of Las Vegas near the Overton exit on Interstate 15, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The Victory motorcycle ran off the I-15 southbound onramp at Exit 75, striking an embankment and overturning on Sunday, Nov. 1, at about 3:45 p.m.

The rider, identified as Cheryl Annette Montgomery, 52, of Henderson, was thrown from the motorcycle, according to NHP.

She was transported to University Medical Center by Mercy Air, but she died on Friday, Nov. 6, of injuries sustained in the crash.

This crash remains under investigation, according to NHP.

This marks the Nevada Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 51st fatal crash resulting in 57 fatalities for 2020.