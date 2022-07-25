LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Henderson woman is facing multiple charges for allegedly breeding dogs illegally.
According to Henderson Police Department, the city of Henderson Animal Care and Control received a complaint about 59-year-old Lisa Madrid on July 7. Police said Madrid had 21 dogs in her possession.
She is facing the following charges:
- Provide sustenance
- Provide air, food, and shelter for confined animals (21 counts)
- Animal establishment
- Number of animals living conditions
- Excessive waste
- Failure to provide vet care caging
- Unlawful crating
Madrid was taken into custody and transported to the Henderson Detention Center.