City of Henderson to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate extension of Water Street

HENDERSON (KLAS) — The City of Henderson has partnered with the Cadence Master Planned Community to extend Water Street within the community to the Historic Downtown Water Street District.

To commemorate the road extension, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Monday, Oct. 26, at 10 a.m. to officially open Water Street from Warm Springs Road to Boulder Highway.

“The opening of the North Water Street connection provides Cadence residents direct and walkable access to Lifeguard Arena, home of the Henderson Silver Knights, as well as the many wonderful restaurants, breweries, retail shops and locally-owned businesses that collectively form the Water Street District,” said Mayor Debra March.

“Water Street has become a vibrant hub of activity for Henderson residents, whether you are a foodie, sports fan, or just looking for some family-friendly entertainment,” added March.

This extension of Water Street from Cadence alleviates traffic along Lake Mead Parkway and provides another access point to the eclectic businesses, retail spaces and eateries and more in the downtown area.

“It was important that Cadence worked closely with the City of Henderson on this road improvement,” said Cheryl Gowan, spokesperson for The LandWell Company, developer of Cadence. “There has been a lot of redevelopment in this area of Henderson, including quite a bit of new businesses in Downtown Henderson.”

In addition to Water Street extending from Warm Springs Road to Boulder Highway, a new traffic signal was installed at the intersection of Boulder Highway and Water Street, now making the four-way intersection traffic light controlled.

Cadence and Henderson’s redevelopment agency worked together on this development project as part of the city’s greater plan to redevelop Downtown Henderson’s Water Street District.

For additional information or directions to Cadence, visit www.cadencenv.com.