Henderson Walk for Justice commenrates Juneteenth

LAS VEGAS — A group of college students marched for justice Friday morning to mark Juneteenth. This is one of several events taking place around the Las Vegas Valley that marks the day 155 years ago the last slaves in Texas learned they were free.

Juneteenth marks the day when Union soldiers landed in Galveston, Texas to tell the slaves they were free. It happened on June 19, 1865 two-and-half-years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation ending slavery in the United States on Jan. 1, 1863.

Dozens of Touro University Nevada students took to the streets in Henderson to memorialize Juneteenth.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford said while today is a celebration, it’s also a reminder that the struggle for true freedom and equality was just beginning.

Ford talked to students, before they marched on Water Street to Henderson City Hall.

“It’s an opportunity for us to reflect upon the original sin of this country. The ostensible end of that sin, but it also provides us an opportunity to talk about how we eradicate the remnants of that original sin that exists right now in systemic racism that I’ve experienced, that many black Americans have experienced,” Ford said.

Juneteenth is recognized by most states in the U.S. and there is a move to make it a federal holiday.

Even countries such as South Korea, Israel, and Taiwan have held or now hold Juneteenth celebrations.