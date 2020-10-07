Henderson ‘voter activation center’ opens to get out the vote

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democrats opened a fourth “voter activation center” over the weekend, this time in Henderson.

The centers are meant to get out the vote.

US Rep. Susie Lee was on hand for the Henderson event.

“Volunteers gathered to collect swag and campaign materials and participated in literature drops, reminding their neighbors to vode in this critical election,” according to a news release from Nevada Democrats.

Previously, Democrats opened centers in East Las Vegas, on the Historic Westside, and in Reno.

NV Dems operates a multilingual voter protection hotline where Nevadans can get answers to their questions in English, Spanish and Tagalog. There’s also websites in English and Spanish: NevadaVotesEarly.com and NevadaVota.com.