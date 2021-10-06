Henderson vaccine, testing clinic temporarily relocates

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District’s COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinic at the College of Southern Nevada Henderson will be temporarily relocated to the Student Union on Thursday, Oct. 7, and Friday, Oct. 8.

Services will resume at its current location in expanded modular units off Heather Drive. near building C and the Student Union on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

