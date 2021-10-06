Henderson vaccine, testing clinic temporarily relocates

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District’s COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinic at the College of Southern Nevada Henderson will be temporarily relocated to the Student Union on Thursday, Oct. 7, and Friday, Oct. 8.
Services will resume at its current location in expanded modular units off Heather Drive. near building C and the Student Union on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Additional vaccine and testing site locations, as well as COVID-19 information and resources, are available on the Health District’s website by clicking HERE.