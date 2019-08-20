Henderson to start road construction projects, including on Eastern between St. Rose and Horizon Ridge

HENDERSON, Nev. – Seeing crews set up the road work cones and signs, is pretty much a norm for residents living in Nevada. It’s something that everyone reluctantly should be used to by now, and at the end of the month, another new project is expected to start in the southern part of the state.

On Aug. 26, the City of Henderson will begin projects on Eastern Avenue between St. Rose Parkway and Horizon Ridge Parkway and on Jeffreys Street between St. Rose Parkway and Sunridge Heights Parkway. The projects consist of general roadway improvements with asphalt rehabilitation, removal, and replacement; sidewalk replacement, modifications to sidewalk ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standard, signage, and striping.

Lane restrictions will be in place for the duration of the project with some lanes reduced or closed at various times. The work on Jeffreys Street will create two lanes of traffic in each direction, and will be completed before lanes on EasternAvenue are reduced. This will serve as an alternate route for motorists.

Additional sidewalk ramp modifications to meet ADA standards will take place on Eastern Avenue between Horizon Ridge Parkway and Summit Grove Drive and, on Sunridge Heights Parkway from Eastern Avenue to Majestic Ridge Court.

The $2.25 million project is expected to be completed in Dec. 2019. Funding was received from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada and the City of Henderson Department of Utility Services.

The City of Henderson is also conducting a feasibility study for Eastern Avenue between Pebble Road and Horizon Ridge Parkway. The study will provide recommendations to improve operations and maximize the flow of traffic along Eastern Avenue, with a primary focus on the intersections at St. Rose Parkway and the I-215 interchange.

The study is expected to be completed in spring 2020.

For additional information, visit cityofhenderson.com.