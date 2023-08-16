LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Henderson Hot Wheels 500 is racing into the Whitney Ranch Recreation Center later this month.

On Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the Henderson Hot Wheels 500 will feature a variety of activities and multiple racetracks for all ages. Cars will be provided, but participants can bring their own cars as well.

There will also be a Hot Wheels car show and a play zone for toddlers.

Be sure to check out the “real-life” Hot Wheels, as Corvettes will be on-site in the adjacent parking lot.

Tickets are $10 and advance registration is encouraged. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the City of Henderson website.