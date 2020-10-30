Henderson to host ‘Haunted in the Desert,’ an outdoor drive-thru Halloween event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There won’t be any tricks, just treats during this first-of-its-kind fall holiday event. The City of Henderson’s spooky Old West ghost town will come alive during ‘Haunted at the Desert.’

The event is on Oct. 29-31, and it runs from 6 p.m.-9 p.m., Henderson Parks and Recreation staff will provide an enjoyable drive-thru haunted experience in the Whitney Ranch Recreation Center parking lot located at 1575 Galleria Dr.

The event is free and open to all ages. Treats will be given to children ages 2-12 while supplies last.

Directions:

Enter Haunted in the Desert from Galleria Drive south of Russell Road. Participants should remain in their cars during the event. No registration is required.

Henderson Parks and Recreation staff will follow established face covering and social distancing protocols.

For more information about Haunted in the Desert and other Henderson events, visit cityofhenderson.com. Follow the City on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.