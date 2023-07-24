LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Henderson will be hosting a graduation for their Camp 911 program on July 27 at 4 p.m.

The Camp 911 program introduces middle school students to dispatch, fire, and police services and offers students the chance to participate in a range of activities in three days.

Camp 911 teaches leadership skills, the good importance of making good decisions, being a good citizen, and offers an opportunity to learn about various aspects of law enforcement and emergency services.

After completing the program, students and their families will take part in a graduation ceremony, and students will be given a certificate and a gift.

The ceremony will be held at the America First Center located at 222 S. Water St in Henderson.