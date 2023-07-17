HENDERSON (KLAS) — The City of Henderson is hosting a two-day August Nights Latin Concert Series on Saturday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Water Street Plaza Amphitheater.
Performers include Ricardo Lemvo & Makina Loca on Aug. 12, and QUITAPENAS on Aug. 26.
Ricardo Lemvo was born in São Salvador Do Congo and raised in Congo-Kinshasa. Lemvo is a multi-cultural performer who sings in Kikongo, Turkish, Lingala, Kimbundu, Spanish, and Portuguese. He started his Los Angeles-based band Makina Loca in 1990. Since then, he has played at concerts, nightclubs, and performing arts centers all over the world, combining Afro-Cuban rhythms with pan-African genres like soukous, Angolan semba, and kizomba.
Formed in 2011, QUITAPENAS is an Afro-Latin fusion band with members that are first-generation sons of immigrant parents from Guatemala and Mexico. Each of their songs echoes a remix of history and invites one to engage in the liberating evenings of Angola, Peru, Colombia, Brazil, and beyond.
For both days, doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 8 p.m. Food and beverage vendors, including alcoholic drinks for those 21 years and older, will be available for purchase in addition to the many bars and restaurants along Water Street.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online. Seating is first come, first served. For additional event details or to purchase tickets, visit the City of Henderson website.