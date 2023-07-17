Fans gathered at the Water Street Plaza on June 5, 2023 to watch the Vegas Golden Knights play game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. (KLAS)

HENDERSON (KLAS) — The City of Henderson is hosting a two-day August Nights Latin Concert Series on Saturday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Water Street Plaza Amphitheater.

Performers include Ricardo Lemvo & Makina Loca on Aug. 12, and QUITAPENAS on Aug. 26.

Ricardo Lemvo was born in São Salvador Do Congo and raised in Congo-Kinshasa. Lemvo is a multi-cultural performer who sings in Kikongo, Turkish, Lingala, Kimbundu, Spanish, and Portuguese. He started his Los Angeles-based band Makina Loca in 1990. Since then, he has played at concerts, nightclubs, and performing arts centers all over the world, combining Afro-Cuban rhythms with pan-African genres like soukous, Angolan semba, and kizomba.

Formed in 2011, QUITAPENAS is an Afro-Latin fusion band with members that are first-generation sons of immigrant parents from Guatemala and Mexico. Each of their songs echoes a remix of history and invites one to engage in the liberating evenings of Angola, Peru, Colombia, Brazil, and beyond.

For both days, doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 8 p.m. Food and beverage vendors, including alcoholic drinks for those 21 years and older, will be available for purchase in addition to the many bars and restaurants along Water Street.