LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Henderson and Purple Heart Veterans Chapter 730 are hosting a celebration to commemorate Purple Heart Day at Purple Heart Plaza in downtown Henderson on Monday, Aug. 7 at 8 a.m.

Created in 1782, the Purple Heart Plaza features the nationally recognized Purple Heart Monument and a donor brick program, offering the public an opportunity to purchase engraved pavers in honor of someone who has served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Henderson became Nevada’s first Purple Heart city in January 2014.

Mayor Michelle Romero, Henderson City Councilmembers and Purple Heart Veterans Chapter 730 representatives will join the community to honor combat war veterans and all those who have served.

Community members who want more information regarding the brick paver program can visit the Purple Heart Chapter 730 website.