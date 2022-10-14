LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Top female athletes in the tennis world traveled to Southern Nevada to compete at the Henderson tennis open.

It’s a USTA Pro Circuit women’s event with players from Switzerland, England, Japan, Slovakia, Egypt, and many other countries.

Sophie Chang is hoping to score a portion of the $60,000 up for grabs at this year’s tennis open at Dragon Ridge Country Club.

“I’m 25, and I turned pro when I was 18, been playing on the circuit for a little while now,” she said.

She’s competing against nearly 70 up-and-coming tennis professionals from around the globe,

A good portion have world rankings number 100 to 300.

The athletes range in age from 16 to 32 years of age.

Adolph Huddleston is the director of tennis at the DragonRidge Country Club.

“Young players, looking to establish themselves on the tour, some of these athletes however use this as a tune-up to maybe qualify for the upcoming Australian tournament coming up in January,” Huddleston said.

The athletes stay with a regular host family who becomes their home away from home, which is needed as tournament players such as Sophie are always on the go.

The Henderson Tennis Open finals wrap up the event on Sunday, Oct. 16 at the DragonRidge Country Club.