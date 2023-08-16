LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Henderson’s little league baseball team dropped its first game in the World Series on Wednesday, but all hope is not lost yet.

Henderson is moving to the elimination bracket after losing 3 to 1 to Smithfield, Rhode Island in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The team will play again on Saturday at 3 p.m. the team that loses during Thursday’s west/Great Lakes region game.

There were people at the Water Street Plaza on Wednesday as the city hosted a watch party from its 42-foot screen, cheering on the hometown team.

“It’s an honor to be out here, watching the game. it seems like the City of Henderson always packs out these venues. Watching the game, showing love, showing support,” Andrew Skylar said.

Despite the game starting at noon, the sun couldn’t stop some city workers from watching the game outside.

“Everyone is behind these boys. [Henderson] Mayor Michelle Romero is out there supporting them in person, we’re excited as a city,” Ron Sharek, sports marketing officer for Henderson, said.

Some preferred going down further on Water Street for air conditioning and a cold beer inside Sticks Tavern.

“It’s just bringing people together, you know another chance for the community to come together and just kind of support,” Jordan Camacho of Sticks Tavern said.

8 News Now spoke to one of the mothers of the Henderson little leaguers minutes after the team finished playing its first game in Williamsport.

“It’s just been a great adventure. A lot of the parents keep saying that their boys have definitely matured through this process,” Lacee Daniel said.

Daniel says the kids have been soaking the experience in, doing ESPN interviews, getting free stuff, and meeting athletes.

“It’s been an amazing experience, as a mom I miss my son,” Daniel said. “He hasn’t been home since August 3. My husband hasn’t been home since August 3.”

Weather permitting, the City of Henderson plans to show all the games the Henderson little leaguers are playing on its 42-foot screen.