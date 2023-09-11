This image released by Marvel Studios shows a scene from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” (Marvel Studios via AP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Henderson Symphony Orchestra is having a free screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” Live in Concert at the end of the month, featuring a music score performed live to the film.

“Black Panther” quickly became a global sensation and cultural phenomenon. People can relive the excitement of T’Challa becoming king and battling Killmonger all while the Henderson Symphony Orchestra performs Ludwig Göransson’s Oscar and Grammy-winning score live to the movie.

Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” Live in Concert is presented by the Henderson Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Alexandra Arrieche, and will be performed at Water Street Plaza at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29. All ages are welcome, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

For more information, visit the City of Henderson website.