Henderson Symphony Orchestra performs live to Disney, Pixar’s ‘COCO’ in concert

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The music of the award-winning animated film “Coco” comes to life in special free, live music to film performance on the Water Street Plaza conducted by the Henderson Symphony Orchestra.
The City of Henderson, in partnership with Henderson Symphony Orchestra (HSO) will present Disney and Pixar’s “Coco” in Concert featuring a screening of the complete film with Oscar® and Grammy®-winning composer Michael Giacchino’s musical score performed live to the film.
The free concert will be led by HSO conductor Alexandra Arrieche in the lower bowl of the Water Street Plaza with Coco playing on the jumbotron on Friday, Oct. 15.
The concert features composer Michael Giacchino’s complete score, performed live to picture.
Seating is available first-come, first-serve and families are welcome to bring their own chairs and blankets.
For more information, visit cityofhenderson.com.