Henderson students write and illustrate children’s book entirely in Spanish

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) – There was a big accomplishment for some students from a middle school in Henderson. Students from Henderson International School wrote, illustrated and published their very own children’s book written entirely in Spanish – a language that is taught at Henderson International School.

Photo courtesy Henderson International School

Once published, the middle school students presented and read their books aloud to kindergarten students outside the school building. The books included an English translation for easy follow along.

Photo courtesy Henderson International School

The hard-covered books were then given to the students as a keepsake with their name authored inside.

“By providing students with their own hardcover copy of the books they worked so diligently on offers a sense of accomplishment and pride that enhances their experiences along their academic journey,” said Claire Tau, Spanish Department Coordinator and Middle School Spanish Teacher.

