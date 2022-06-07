LAS VEGAS (KLAS ) — Do you have what it takes to hype up a crowd of hockey fans? If so a job with the Henderson Silver Knights could be in your future.

The team is looking to fill a few part-time positions to entertain fans at home games for the 2022-2023 season.

The individuals selected will help energize crowds through the team’s “Jester Promo Team.”

Jesters will entertain fans with a unique set of skills to pump up the crowds. They will also be responsible for being team ambassadors throughout the community.

Jester Role Description

  • Attend all Henderson Silver Knights, regular season and postseason home games and attend additional events upon request
  • Demonstrate that you have a unique talent that will enhance the fan experience at Silver Knights home games
  • Perform comfortably with around teammates while engaging with crowds of up to 6,000 people
  • Multi-task in a fast-paced stressful environment

A full description of the job is listed on the team’s website.