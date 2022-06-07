LAS VEGAS (KLAS ) — Do you have what it takes to hype up a crowd of hockey fans? If so a job with the Henderson Silver Knights could be in your future.
The team is looking to fill a few part-time positions to entertain fans at home games for the 2022-2023 season.
The individuals selected will help energize crowds through the team’s “Jester Promo Team.”
Jesters will entertain fans with a unique set of skills to pump up the crowds. They will also be responsible for being team ambassadors throughout the community.
Jester Role Description
- Attend all Henderson Silver Knights, regular season and postseason home games and attend additional events upon request
- Demonstrate that you have a unique talent that will enhance the fan experience at Silver Knights home games
- Perform comfortably with around teammates while engaging with crowds of up to 6,000 people
- Multi-task in a fast-paced stressful environment
A full description of the job is listed on the team’s website.