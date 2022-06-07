LAS VEGAS (KLAS ) — Do you have what it takes to hype up a crowd of hockey fans? If so a job with the Henderson Silver Knights could be in your future.

The team is looking to fill a few part-time positions to entertain fans at home games for the 2022-2023 season.

The individuals selected will help energize crowds through the team’s “Jester Promo Team.”

Jesters will entertain fans with a unique set of skills to pump up the crowds. They will also be responsible for being team ambassadors throughout the community.

Jester Role Description

Attend all Henderson Silver Knights, regular season and postseason home games and attend additional events upon request

Demonstrate that you have a unique talent that will enhance the fan experience at Silver Knights home games

Perform comfortably with around teammates while engaging with crowds of up to 6,000 people

Multi-task in a fast-paced stressful environment

A full description of the job is listed on the team’s website.