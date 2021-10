REGINA, SK – MAY 19: Head coach Manny Viveiros of Swift Current Broncos stands on the bench against the Acadie-Bathurst Titan at the Brandt Centre on May 19, 2018 in Regina, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Henderson Silver Knights head coach Manny Vierios announced Thursday that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Related Content Silver Knights head coach taking medical leave of absence

In a statement on Twitter, he says “Unfortunately, I’ve been diagnosed with prostate cancer. I had to take a leave of absence at the first part of the season.”

📻 Silver Knights Head Coach Manny Viveiros on HSK Today:



“Unfortunately, I’ve been diagnosed with prostate cancer. I had to take a leave of absence at the first part of the season. We’ve been trying at the very early stages a game plan of what we want to do going forward. — Henderson Silver Knights (@HSKnights) October 28, 2021

"I’m going to be able to do that until about mid-December, and then I’m going to have to take another leave of absence for a short time to have the surgery done. — Henderson Silver Knights (@HSKnights) October 28, 2021

Viveiros has been off since, before the start of the season with an undisclosed illness, Viveiros says he plans to prepare for surgery and hopes to have the surgery done by mid-December.