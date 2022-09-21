LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Henderson will host a community clean-up event on Saturday, October 22.
Henderson Shines is a community event that encourages residents to dispose of unwanted waste and household goods responsibly.
The drive-thru event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Whitney Ranch Recreation Center located at 1575 Galleria Drive.
Drop-off items include:
- Paint
- Oil
- Batteries
- Electronics
- Unused or expired medications
- All medications must be emptied into a single plastic Ziploc bag prior to arrival to reduce waste and maximize collection.
- Documents for shredding
- Limit two bankers boxes for shredding.
- Gently used clothing and household items
Note: Televisions, tires, inhalers, needles, and sharp containers will not be accepted.
For additional information, please contact the Community Development and Services Department at 702-267-1500 or email Heather.Virtuoso@cityofhenderson.com