LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Henderson will host a community clean-up event on Saturday, October 22.

Henderson Shines is a community event that encourages residents to dispose of unwanted waste and household goods responsibly.

The drive-thru event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Whitney Ranch Recreation Center located at 1575 Galleria Drive.

Drop-off items include:

Paint

Oil

Batteries

Electronics

Unused or expired medications All medications must be emptied into a single plastic Ziploc bag prior to arrival to reduce waste and maximize collection.

Documents for shredding Limit two bankers boxes for shredding.

Gently used clothing and household items

Note: Televisions, tires, inhalers, needles, and sharp containers will not be accepted.

For additional information, please contact the Community Development and Services Department at 702-267-1500 or email Heather.Virtuoso@cityofhenderson.com