Henderson senior living facility celebrates COVID-19 vaccinations

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A local senior living facility held its first vaccine clinic Sunday, as both residents and staff received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Senior living facilities have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Some parents and grandparents have not hugged a loved one in over a year due to social distancing guidelines.

As part of our most vulnerable populations, one assisted living facility is finally getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sunrise of Henderson will be among the first senior centers in Nevada to receive this drug.

“I’m excited that the state and the CDC have prioritized our industry,” said Lisa Kennedy, vice president of Sunrise Senior Living. “it has particular impacted seniors so it’s an exciting day for sure.”

The folks at sunrise put a spin on vaccine distribution, making it a fun celebration of life with a sparkling cider toast and a photo booth to capture this historic moment.

The community’s executive director Scott Cozza put on an impromptu drag performance for residents and team members during the clinic.

“We’ve had less questions from our residents, I think that is because they’ve done this,” Kennedy said. “They’ve participated in vaccinations to eradicate polio, measles and mumps. I think that they’ve done this, and they are ready to roll up their sleeve. They want things to get back to normal as well.”

A recent Sunrise survey shows 92 percent of responding residents and families will probably or definitely get the vaccine for themselves.

Kennedy says the facility will continue social distancing and increased cleaning measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.