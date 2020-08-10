Henderson seeking nominations for ‘Heart of the City’ award

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) -– The City of Henderson is accepting nominations for the ‘Heart of the City Award’, which recognizes individuals who have performed exceptional acts of kindness.
The award is presented annually to a citizen or city employee who has demonstrated distinctive service or acts of kindness that have enriched the lives of the community.
Administered by the city’s ‘Be Kind’ initiative committee, the group promotes incorporating acts of kindness into the life of people who live, learn, work, and play in the City of Henderson.
Distinctive service or acts of kindness to another individual, may include:
- Improvement of academic performance
- Enrichment opportunities
- Character building
- Mentoring
- Recognition of others
- Possessing exceptional qualities
- An action that raised morale of others
- Sincere cooperation
- Positive attitude
- Exceptional willingness to assist others
City of Henderson residents and employees who have gone above and beyond in promoting and living the kindness message, such as coaches, teachers, students, and community leaders are eligible for nomination.
PAST AWARD RECIPIENTS
- 2019 Tammie Hampton
- 2018 Gages Curry
- 2017 Jud Wilhite
- 2016 J. T. Reynolds
- 2015 Drew Stevens
Nominations are open to people of all ages and are accepted through Oct. 1. Nomination forms can be completed and submitted online at cityofhenderson.com. The online form may also be downloaded and printed.
The award will be presented in November.
For additional information about the ‘Heart of the City’ award or the city’s ‘Be Kind’ initiative, please call 702-267-4127 or visit the City of Henderson website.