Henderson schools to build gardens after receiving ‘Farm to School’ grants

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Elementary School students are getting ready to roll up their sleeves and get hands-on experience in the garden. Four schools in the city have been awarded the state’s only “Farm to School” grant.

The $88,000 grant will help fund and create hydroponic gardening systems at Robert Taylor, Gordon McCaw, Fay Galloway and J. Marlan Walker Elementary Schools.

Students will get hands-on physical science learning and learn how to operate a student-run farmer’s market.

The program starts this school year and provides free and reduced-price meals to children that are eligible.

