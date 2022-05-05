LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson International School held dress rehearsals on Wednesday for their first theater performance of the year.

Seventh and eighth grade students will be participating in the production of “Young Sherlock,” a rendition that takes place when Sherlock Holmes was a student at Butterworth Academy. A series of kidnappings occur at the school, sending him on an investigative journey.

Students were thrilled to participate in an in-person performance once again.

“Each student has put countless hours of hard work into this production, and it’s so rewarding to watch the end result and the incredible amount of talent from such young individuals,” said performance arts coordinator Jillian Petrelli.

The performance will be held Thursday and Friday.