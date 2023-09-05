LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Henderson elementary school canceled classes Tuesday due to a shortage of teachers and staff, a message from the principal said.

According to the message from Principal Keith, Gibson Elementary School in Henderson canceled school for Tuesday, Sept. 5 after an “unexpected” number of staff and teachers were absent.

The school is asking that parents not send their students to the school on Tuesday.

The message also said that Principal Keith would be reaching out to families with information about Wednesday classes.

The full letter sent to Gibson Elementary School families is as follows:

Good Morning, Gibson Elementary School Parents and Families,

This is Principal Jill Keith.

We are canceling school today at Gibson Elementary School. Please do not send your children to campus today, Tuesday, September 5th.

There are an unexpected number of licensed staff/teachers absent from school today and we have made the difficult decision to not have school today.

We appreciate your understanding and apologize for the inconvenience.

I will send you a message later today to provide additional information regarding classes for tomorrow.

Thank you.