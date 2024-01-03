LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Four-way stops and signals are getting the backseat as the City of Henderson makes roundabouts a priority, but one traffic circle is causing confusion.

At the intersection of Via Inspirada and Bicentennial Parkway Henderson residents expressed concern as drivers failed to follow the signage before entering the “dogbone” roundabout.

Henderson resident Amariah Givens pointed out some of the problem areas at the two-lane roundabout noting that some incoming traffic fails to yield.

“It’s just hard to see if someone is going to rush through,” Givens said. “[Drivers] need to wait their turn.”

An online post from the Inspirada Neighborhood Facebook page highlighted that issue. Garner Miller made a public service announcement on the page in December of 2023 saying, “If you want to go straight and continue on Via Inspirada South, you need to be in the right lane.”

Roundabout traffic near The Shops at Inspirada, a commercial complex at the intersection, is expected to see an uptick after the construction of Inspirada Station, according to a 2023 impact assessment report paid for by Station Casinos.

The report projects that approximately 1,685 trips will be taken at peak evening hours to and from Inspirada Casino & Resort.

The City of Henderson responded to 8 News Now questions about the “dogbone” roundabout stating, “Roundabouts are proven to be much safer than four-way stops and signals. Motorists are forced to slow down as lanes converge on a roundabout, the severity of crashes decreases and pedestrian safety increases.”

The written statement from the City of Henderson listed safety as a chief priority for roadway users and touted their focus on being a “roundabout-first community.”

Hank Humpky, a Henderson resident, isn’t sold on folding the roundabout into his commute to The M Resort Spa Casino.

“I just try to avoid it,” Humpky said.

8 News Now asked Humpky what he believed to be to blame for the confusion and lack of heeding the posted signage at the roundabout.

“It’s just foolishness to me,” he added.