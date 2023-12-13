LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson residents are sharing the road with the city’s newest worker — an innovative car called “StreetScan.”

The vehicle is equipped with an HD 360-degree camera to scan and collect data on city-owned streets to help identify problems, prioritize work, budget, and build a repair schedule.

Keegan Littrell, a city engineer, said the cars will drive about 1,000 miles through Henderson to fast-track city repairs.

“All the information is being collected by the cameras. They are assessing any cracks, bumps, potholes and then all info is sent back to the street logics company, where they are going to process all the data,” Littrell explained. “In the long run, we will get a dashboard, showing the rating of all our streets and from that dashboard we will be able to better assess how we are going to repair our streets. Which streets we need to do first, which ones can wait longer.”

Littrell gave Water Street as a “B” rating example. Roads that are cracking, or give drivers a rough ride would be a “D” or “F”.

He explained the cars benefit the city by expediting the whole process. It would take a year for a worker to drive around and manually collect the data. StreetScan’s timeline is about 8 weeks of driving, and a month or two to crunch the data. There is no room for human error.

“Depending on how bad the road is, street crews can fix a pothole but if it is a whole roadway, we need to repair we have to hire a {engineering} consultant, do a design, so you are looking at another year,” Littrell explained.

Henderson resident Ray Gonzales has already spotted the cars in northeast Henderson.

“I think it is a great idea as long as the roads get fixed,” Gonzales said.

He also suggested that the city take a look at Warm Spring Road and east of Lake Mead Blvd.

The cars started Thanksgiving week and will scan streets through January.

Littrell said it has been nearly 10 years since Henderson’s last roadway assessment. The cars will be used every five to seven years moving forward, and the city’s gas tax covers the project and other road repairs.