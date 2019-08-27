HENDERSON ROAD CLOSURE: U.S. Highway 95 on-ramp to northbound I-11 will be shut down from 6 a.m.-11 a.m.

HENDERSON, Nev. — Another road closure is coming to Henderson. The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close the northbound U.S. Highway 95 on-ramp to northbound Interstate 11 from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Crews are closing the area for guardrail repair. A detour will temporarily re-route traffic along U.S. Highway 93 Business (Boulder City Parkway) into Henderson.



NDOT says motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible.

A way to keep abreast of the re-routes is by downloading the Waze app. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures, and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.