LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A favorite resort in Henderson will break ground on a $206 million addition that will nearly double the landmark’s capacity, officials said Wednesday.

The M Resort Spa Casino, which sits at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Rose Parkway in Henderson, will be breaking ground on a new addition to the Henderson landmark on Monday. The expansion, described by M Resort officials as a second resort tower, will reportedly add 384 rooms to the location, bringing the room total to 774.

A rendering of the forthcoming M Resort Spa Casino expansion shows the addition of a hotel tower said to add 384 rooms to the landmark. | Provided by M Resort Spa Casino

The expansion has an estimated budget of $206 million, according to officials from Penn Entertainment, the operator of M Resort. The timeline of the construction project will be revealed at a news conference on Monday.

“Along with the rooms, there will be expanded meetings space, updated amenities, and additional local partnerships that will be announced in future announcements,” said the news release.

The resort opened its doors on March 1, 2009. The local favorite teamed with the Las Vegas Raiders when the NFL team moved to Las Vegas in 2021 to become the official team headquarters hotel of the franchise.

In early November, a Tesla Supercharger with capacity for 24 electric vehicles to charge lit up at M Resort. The resort’s “Rockin’ Christmas” drive-through light show opened on Nov. 17 and is set to run through Dec. 31.