Henderson residents voice concerns over new AHL arena

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Last month, Mayor Debra March announced the City of Henderson will get an AHL hockey team. It was exciting news for the Golden Knights, but those living near where the arena will be built are wondering why they didn’t hear about it first.

8 News Now heard complaints at a special town hall tonight. It was a packed house at the meetings.

The city’s goal was to learn more about the concerns the public has with the project. Many people we spoke with said they just want some answers about how it will be built.

The Sun City MacDonald Ranch Clubhouse was full of a lot of people with a lot of questions Monday night.

“We want to find out exactly what kind of structure is going to be put up,” inquired Emil Wozniak, a Henderson resident. “We want to find out what the financing was, what the taxpayer bill is going to be.”

Residents came looking for information about a potential hockey arena that would host a minor league team, replacing the Henderson Pavilion.

“We can only use five months out of the year or six months,” revealed Henderson Assistant City Manager Robert Herr.

Herr said the current 6,600-seat pavilion is damaged, and the city needs to do something with it. Renderings showed the likely size of an arena, and they shared some parking and pedestrian walkway ideas.

They explained they are still looking into how the arena will impact traffic and how they can improve Green Valley Parkway during peak traffic times.

As of now, they do not know how much the 6,000-seat hockey arena would cost.

“We just don’t have those numbers yet, so we are not prepared to answer that. We don’t have a design or anything we can really price,” said Herr.

Herr said nothing is set in stone.

“There are potential other sites, but if we were going to make a significant investment in the pavilion, so now how can we partner with somebody to maybe improve that investment,” noted Herr.

Residents filled out paperwork to leave behind their concerns and ideas. Many said they still want answers about how this project will become a reality.

“We were told some facts about and how it all came about, but we are still not told about the money part of it.”

City officials said they will be taking all the concerns and comments into consideration and will be hosting yet another community meeting in about two to three weeks.