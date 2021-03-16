Henderson public charter school expanding to K-5 this fall

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A tuition-free public charter school is expanding this fall. SLAM (Sports Leadership and Management) will be opening a Kindergarten through fifth grade facility right next door to their current campus in Henderson.

What’s unique about SLAM is its ability to teach the standard curriculum while incorporating sports whenever applicable.

“We follow all of the state guidelines, and we offer comprehensive classes for all grade levels K through five,” said Principal Jill Cribari, “but we use sports and athletics where we can make it more fun and relevant to the students.”

They are currently accepting applications for their fall semester.

Parents like Kim Kennedy have taken full advantage. She has one son in the seventh grade already and plans on enrolling her youngest son.

“Seeing how my oldest was really able to grow here, and he went to a couple other charter schools, along with a public school in the valley,” she shared. “Watching him grow in just the short time that he has been here makes me think that starting my youngest now may be more beneficial.”

SLAM will be adding 450 students through this addition, along with offering STEAM curriculum, CTE programs, dual enrollment opportunities, hands-on learning and leadership and character development programs.

For more information on how to get your child enrolled, click here.