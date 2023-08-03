LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District students only have a few more days of summer, and many are considering preschool as an option as classes begin.

State-licensed early learning programs offered by Henderson run on the same schedule as the CCSD calendar at Valley View Recreation Center, near Lake Mead Parkway and Boulder Highway. Its two programs include a half-day program designed for kids aged three to five years and a full-day program for four and five-year-olds.

Felisha Aguilar, City of Henderson preschool program coordinator, said the activities aim for social and emotional learning.

“We provide affordable childcare and preschool programs that are going to get your child ready for kindergarten,” said Felisha Aguilar, City of Henderson preschool program coordinator. | Photo: Lauren Negrete (KLAS)

“We follow the Nevada pre-K content standards, so all of our activities are very hands-on,” Aguilar said. “We have math, science — we do literacy, language, and movement.”

Aguilar said the positively received full-day options were added approximately five years ago to fill a need in the community. While meals are not provided, families are encouraged to pack lunch and a snack. Registration is open depending on availability, and financial assistance is available.

Registration requirements include a completed registration packet, shot records, and a signed health statement within 30 days of registering. More information is available in the youth programs section of the City of Henderson’s website.