Henderson Police warns parents to stop using COVID-19 as an excuse to leave children in vehicles

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Stop leaving your children in the car, is the message Henderson Police was trying to get out to parents Tuesday afternoon. According to Henderson Police, the agency is seeing an uptick in calls about children small enough to be in car seats being left in vehicles.

The Tweet from Henderson Police, which said in part, “Parents! COVID is not an excuse to leave your children unattended in a car,” seemed to be a stern warning from the agency.

Parents! COVID is not an excuse to leave your children unattended in a car. We are seeing an increase in these types of calls involving children left in car seats. Worrying about your child getting COVID or wearing a face mask is no reason to leave them behind. #HPDCares pic.twitter.com/8MesFEk0fs — Henderson Police (@HendersonNVPD) December 8, 2020

The tweet continued by saying, “Worrying about your child getting COVID or wearing a face mask is no reason to leave them behind.”

No other details were released.