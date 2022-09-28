Andre Harris, 43, is facing an open murder charge in the beating death late Friday of a man, Henderson police said. (Henderson Police Department)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A third man has been arrested on a charge of open murder in the beating death of a man outside a Henderson business, police said Wednesday.

Andre Harris, 43, was arrested without incident Tuesday on the charge in the death of a man, 62, found outside a business late Friday (Sept. 23), the Henderson Police Department said in a news release.

Two other men, Floyd Epps, 69, and Stephon Epps, 32, also face charges of open murder in the beating death.

Floyd Epps, 69, and Stephon Epps, 32, are facing charges of open murder, Henderson police said. (Henderson Police Department)

At about 10:20 p.m. Friday, officers found a man beaten outside a business near the 1400 block of North Boulder Highway. Three men beat the man and then left in a vehicle, police said. Officers filed a report and then, about an hour later, they returned to the same business where the same man was found beaten again.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

An investigation led to the arrest of the Eppses on Saturday (Sept. 24).

Police neither provided details of their investigation that led to the arrests nor a place of residence for any of the three men. Police also did not say whether the Eppses are related.

When asked Wednesday if they could provide residences and information on the relationship of the Eppses, police said, “… as this is an open investigation, no further details will be released at this time.”

The open murder charge means a conviction can be returned on any of the state’s classifications of murder, ranging from first degree to manslaughter.

Anyone with information can call Henderson police, 702-267-4911. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers, 702-385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.