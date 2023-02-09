LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police say they’ll be cracking down on impaired drivers starting Friday.

From Friday through Feb. 28, the City of Henderson Police Department will begin an enhanced traffic enforcement initiative targeting impaired drivers “to make our safer and bring greater awareness to the importance of safe and sober driver,” the agency said in a news release.

As part of Joining Forces, Henderson police received a received $231,300 grant for enhanced enforcement through the Nevada Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety. The enforcement period with Joining Forces runs through September 2023, the release said.

Using a designated sober driver, taxi or a ride-hailing service can help avoid the potentially devastating impacts of drunk or impaired driving, the release said.