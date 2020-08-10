Police team up to target intersections in effort to curb crashes involving pedestrians

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Local law enforcement will be stepping up patrols in a effort to make the roads safer for pedestrians. In July, there were 33 crashes involving pedestrians.

The Henderson Police Department which received $201,000 in federal funding for the extra enforcement initiatives through the Nevada Department of Public Safety, is teaming up with other agencies in an effort to reduce deaths and injuries.

Between Aug. 10 – Aug. 21, police will us saturation patrols to target intersections with clearly marked crosswalks.

Henderson Police say it up to drivers, motorcyclists, bicyclists and pedestrians to all practice safety while on the roads.

Tips for Drivers:

Always yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk. Every intersection where two streets meet is a legal crosswalk, whether it is marked or not.

Stop well back from a crosswalk to give other vehicles an opportunity to see the crossing pedestrians so they can stop, too.

Never pass vehicles stopped at a crosswalk. They are stopped to allow pedestrians to cross the street.

Remain stopped until pedestrians have crossed all the lanes in the direction you are traveling, or they reach the median.

Tips for Pedestrians:

Walk on a sidewalk or path as far from traffic as possible.

Put away electronic devices that take your eyes and ears off the road, such as cell phones and music players.

Never assume a driver sees you; make eye contact before crossing in front of them.

Be cautious when crossing driveways or outlets where drivers must look away from you to merge with traffic.

Allow drivers time to recognize your intention to cross and come to a complete stop. A motorist traveling 35 miles per hour needs about 6 seconds to see a pedestrian and safely stop their vehicle.

Cross streets at marked crosswalks or intersections where two streets meet. This is where drivers expect pedestrians, and it is the only lawful spot to cross.

Enforcement events during the year focus on pedestrian safety, seat belt use, speeding, distracted driving, and impaired driving.