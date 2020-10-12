Henderson Police targeting impaired drivers for next 3 weeks

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police is taking part in an enhanced traffic enforcement program that will target impaired drivers from Oct. 12 through Nov. 2.

Officials are hoping to bring greater awareness to the importance of safe and sober driving during this three week period.

During this time, there will be extra Henderson Police officers on the roadways.

Henderson Police is reminding the public to use a designated sober driver, taxi, or a ride-sharing company to avoid the potentially devastating impacts of drunk or impaired driving.

The department received $220,000 in federal funding for the enhanced enforcement through the Nevada Department of Public Safety – Office of Traffic Safety.

The local police department is part of the Joining Forces program, a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement program aimed at reducing injuries and crashes through statewide enforcement of traffic safety laws.