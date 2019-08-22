Henderson police target impaired drivers

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — The Henderson Police Department is kicking off the next phase of the Joining Forces program. The department is beginning enhanced traffic enforcement targeting impaired drivers.

This program is expected to run from August 25 through September 10, and is meant to include Labor Day. During this period, Henderson Police will dedicate extra officers for enforcement, with the hopes of reducing tragedies caused by people who drive while impaired.

The Henderson Police Department received $183,360 in federal funding for the extra patrols.

As part of the Joining Forces program, agencies across the state work together to bring awareness to the importance of safe and sober driving.